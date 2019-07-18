World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar reveals what he told Kane Williamson after New Zealand lost to England

Sachin Tendulkar presented the trophy to Kane Williamson

World Cup 2019: Despite losing the World Cup due to the number of boundaries, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson showed no signs of regret or anger.

The skipper was awarded the player of the tournament award and who better than Sachin Tendulkar would understand Williamson’s plight. The Master Blaster has been in a similar situation in 2003 World Cup were he received the award despite being on the losing side. He had scored 673 runs in that tournament – still the most by any in a single edition of a World Cup.

Williamson scored 578 runs in the tournament – the most by a captain in a World Cup breaking former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene record.

However, the photo of the two became the most shared picture on the internet and everyone was curious to know what did the legendary cricketer tell Williamson.

Tendulkar revealed that he did not speak anything related to the Super Over or the overthrow of the ball. “Your game was appreciated by all and you had a great World Cup.”

“The best thing about Williamson is the ability to stay calm. He doesn’t lose his composure in any circumstances. It was unfortunate that he could not win the World Cup but it did not reflect on his face,” Tendulkar told 100Mb.

He continued showering praises on the Kiwi leader saying, Williamson has a unique style of captaincy. “Williamson sees the game from an entirely different perspective. His field placements, bowling changes while defending a low score is commendable. Even when Jadeja was playing big shots in the semi-final, he was calm and in the end, the result was in his favour.”

Tendulkar ended saying the qualities mentioned compelled him to select Williamson as the captain of his World Cup XI.