World Cup 2019: Points table, results, standings, top run-scorer and top wicket taker - updated after ENG vs PAK match

World Cup Points Table: Team Standings & Rankings- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan shocked England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday as they ended a long losing streak in one-day internationals despite two centuries for the World Cup host nation.

Joe Root (107) and Jos Buttler (103) were guiding the tournament favourites towards an imposing target of 349 after Pakistan left England needing a World Cup record chase.

The pair put on 130 for the fifth wicket but both were out shortly after reaching their hundreds and the tail had too much to do.It was a remarkable turnaround for Pakistan, whose opening match of this World Cup had seen then slump to 105 all out in a seven-wicket defeat by the West Indies at the same ground.

With the win, Pakistan jumped to the sixth spot in the points table. England slipped to the fourth spot.

A total of eight teams are playing in IPL 2019: England, West Indies, India, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

World Cup 2019: All Results

Here are the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match results so far

1. England vs South Africa: England won by 104 runs

2. West Indies vs Pakistan: West Indies won by 7 wickets

3. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: New Zealand won by 10 wickets

4. Afghanistan vs Australia: Australia won by 7 wickets

5. South Africa vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh won by 21 runs

6. England vs Pakistan: Pakistan won by 14 runs

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Here are the latest team standings in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Rank TEAM M W L PTS NRR 1 West Indies (WI) 1 1 0 2 +5.802 2 New Zealand (NZ) 1 1 0 2 +5.754 3 Australia (AUS) 1 1 0 2 +1.860 4 England (ENG) 2 1 1 2 +0.900 5 Bangladesh 1 2 0 2 +0.420 6 Pakistan (PAK) 2 1 1 2 -2.412 7 India (IND) 0 0 0 0 0.000 8 South Africa (SA) 2 0 2 0 -1.250 9 Afghanistan (AFG) 1 0 1 0 -1.860 10 Sri Lanka (SL) 1 0 1 0 -5.754

World Cup Most Runs

World Cup 2019: List of top run scorers of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

POS PLAYERS TEAM M RUNS HS 1 Joe Root England 2 158 107 2 Jos Buttler England 2 121 103 3 Ben Stokes England 2 102 89 4 Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan 2 100 84 5 Rassi van der Dussen South Africa 2 91 50

World Cup Most Wickets

World Cup 2019: List of top wicket takers of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019