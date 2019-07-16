World Cup 2019: No one lost the final, claims Kane Williamson

"No one lost the final," the Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson claimed on Tuesday as his team tried coping up after a nail baiting loss against the hosts England in the finale of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Both former and current cricketers tried sharing New Zealand's pain after losing the World Cup title on boundary count.

"At the end of the day nothing separated us, no one lost the final, but there was a crowned winner and there it is," Williamson said.

Massively praised for the sporting way with which Kane and his team accepted the defeat, he said they had signed up to the rules that governed the tournament.

England defeated New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday with a superior boundary count (16 in 50 overs to hosts' 24) as the game remained on a tie after the 50 overs and at the end of the Super Over.

"I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it (smiling)," was Williamson said when asked about the rule.

"While the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time."

"When sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know," Williamson added.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, New Zealand had put up a score of 241 for eight. On the chase, England ended with the same scoreline leading to the one-over eliminator.

During the Super Over, England upon batting first and the duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler made 15.

The Kiwis also ended up with the same scoreline but for the loss of 1 wicket and losing the match on boundary count to the English.