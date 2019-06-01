World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

New Zealand and Sri Lanka both play their first match of the ICC Cricket World cup 2019 on Saturday.

New Zealand go in as favourites but if Sri Lanka manage to topple Kiwis, it will be considered as a huge upset for the Blackcaps.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep, Angelo Perera, Avishka Fernando.

NZ vs SL Predicted Playing XIs:

New Zealand (NZ) Playing 11 (Probable): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Sri Lanka (SL) Playing 11 (Probable): Dimuth Karunaratne(C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (WK), Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, IsuruUdana, Jeevan Mendis, Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match being played?

The World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be played on June 1, 2019, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time does the World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Hotstar.