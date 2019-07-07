World Cup 2019: Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh join Australia WC squad as Khawaj-Stoinis suffer injuries

Ahead of the semi-final clash against England, Australia have faced a major stumbling block as Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis are in doubt to feature in the match due to their respective injuries.

Khawaja suffered a hamstring injury during his side's match against South Africa on Saturday, while Stoinis sustained a side strain in the match.

"Both Khawaja and Stoinis are set to undergo scans today before their future in the World Cup is determined, with both players still officially a part of Australia's 15-man Cup squad at this stage. However, it appears Khawaja's hamstring injury looks likely to rule the left-hander out for the rest of Australia's campaign," Cricket.com.au said in a statement.

Keeping their fitness in mind, Australia have called Australia A players -- wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh -- as covers to Birmingham, where the team will play their semi-final match.

After Australia faced a 10-run defeat at the hands of South Africa, they slipped down on the second position on the points table and India secured the top spot as they thrashed Sri Lanka by seven-wickets.

Moreover, Wade and Marsh's absence has forced Australia A to make changes in their playing XI as they are gearing up to play a four-day game against Sussex.

Australia will compete against England in the second semi-final match on July 11.