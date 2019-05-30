World Cup 2019: Let's Play

Stage is all set for mega event starting today as hosts and major favourites England take on South Africa at The Oval; smiles are back on India’s face having found their No.4 just before the tournament

The smiles are back on the Indians' faces. After the setback in the first warm-up game against New Zealand, the Virat Kohli-led India had a meaningful practice match against Bangladesh in which the batsmen made merry to post 359/7 and the bowlers took wickets to win by a massive 95 runs.

More than winning and losing in warm-ups, it is the smile that is back on Virat Kohli's face after KL Rahul scored a century not in his customary role as an opener but at the crucial No. 4 spot that makes for happy news. For, Rahul has addressed the conundrum in a fitting manner, scoring a classy 108 and making the role his for the time being.

"The biggest positive from today (Tuesday) was the way KL (Rahul) batted at No. 4. Everyone else know their roles. It is important that he gets the runs as he is such a class player," a happy Kohli said after the match.

Going into the World Cup, India had all their bases covered except the No. 4 slot and had different candidates for it. The 'three-dimensional player' Vijay Shankar was originally slotted for this, at least going by what the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said last month while announcing India's 15 that will do duty in the six-and-a-half week cricketing spectacle beginning on Thursday.

The fact that Shankar did not play in the first match and did not walk out at No. 4 but at No. 5 on Tuesday gave enough indication that the Indian think-tank was looking at Rahul for that vital middle-order position. Rahul has done enough to seal the No. 4 slot and it will be highly unfair on him as well as Shankar or anyone else if anyone but the Karnataka batsman is pushed to at two down when they face South Africa in their opening campaign in Southampton on June 5.



(India captain Virat Kohli’s wax figure is unveiled at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London to mark the launch of ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday-PTI)

Yadav smiles again

The smiles are also back on India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, on whom the team looks up to for the 'X' factor in the bowling department. It is a fact that Yadav is not anymore the mystery bowler that he was when he broke into the scene two years ago. But, he still has it in him to fox the opponent batsmen and mix his variations to get the wickets.

That he was able to get into his own elements against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Tuesday and finish with 3/47 in his 10 replaced the tears that dripped down his face when he was clobbered all over in an IPL match in Kolkata last month. After that teary evening, a rejuvenated Yadav played his first competitive match last week against New Zealand the warm-up.

Yadav, in a good head space, will only strengthen India's middle-overs where he will either have leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal or the tricky and containing bowler Ravindra Jadeja and complement the speedsters Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and the all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

With the top-heavy Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma being proven big-match players followed by the No. 1 ODI batsman Kohli, India should not worry about the openers not making big scores in the two warm-ups. They are two too good and experienced batsmen that they get into their business of tearing apart the opposition once the match gets under way at Hampshire Bowl against the Proteas.

And then, there is Dhoni. He warmed himself up for the tournament with a stroke-filled 113 at No. 6. It may be recollected that Dhoni scored a century in India's second warm-up match of two (108 against New Zealand) before the 2011 World Cup and we all know who lifted the title then. Can history repeat itself twice? And, is there anything more to be said about his glovework than what the whole world has come to know of in all these years?

India's first match still 6 days away

While India have almost a full week before they get down to business of reclaiming the World Cup won in 1983 and 2011, South Africa would have played two matches by then.

The scheduling of matches may seem strange as South Africa and England, the two teams that kick off the 12th edition of the World Cup at The Oval on Thursday, would have played two matches each before India face their first delivery.

Also, Afghanistan, who will be appearing in their second World Cup and are a much improved side from their maiden appearance in Australia and New Zealand four years ago, would also have played two before India's first game.

Pakistan, the unpredictable team that every other opponent is wary of, would have taken the field twice already before June 5. As also the 1996 champions and the 2007 finalists Sri Lanka, who seem like they are making up the numbers, considering the major shake up in their line-up and the number of players they have recalled after not being in the ODI scene in the build up to the quadrennial event.

But is anyone complaining?

England overwhelming favourites

India are everyone's favourite to make the semifinalists and even go one better. But, the overwhelming favourites to lift the World Cup this time is England. The form that they are in, being the No. 1 ODI-ranked team and that they are playing at home all load heavily in favour of Eoin Morgan's team. Things are all stacked up in favour of England, just like it was for India at home in 2011 World Cup.

England and New Zealand are the only sides to participate in all the 11 previous World Cup without winning a single title.

England are best placed to break that jinx. Be it with the bat or with the ball, England have everyone amongst runs and wickets. As if they were not enough, they further strengthened their bowling attack by fast tracking Barbados paceman Jofra Archer into the World Cup squad within months of his international debut. Such is the depth of England's talent that they will disappoint many if they don't enter the final, let alone win it.

Aussies know how to win

That said, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan cannot be taken lightly. Australia have won the World Cup five times and know how to raise their game when it comes to the global tournament. Plus, they have David Warner and Steve Smith in their sides, two of the most dangerous batsmen in the world.

Also the fact that Australia can leave aside Josh Hazlewood out of their bowling line-up and take limited-overs specialists speak high of the quality of attack in all conditions.

South Africa will have to win the title to remove the tag of chokers that has sat with them ever since they played in their first World Cup in 1992. Though they have a strong bowling, despite the absence of veteran Dale Steyn for the first match, it is their batting that is circumspect. The likes of Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis apart, the rest of the batsmen will have to strike consistently to give their bowlers a total to bowl at.

New Zealand have some exciting players with their swing bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult thriving in the English conditions. One cannot be sure with the Pakistan, who sometimes themselves don't know what to expect from their own players. The recall of senior bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammed Amir to suit the English conditions should work in their favour.

The other teams West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, on their given day, may cause an upset or two but cannot be looked at as semifinal contenders.

DID YOU KNOW?

Before India play their first match of the World Cup on June 5, five teams – England, South Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – would have played two matches apiece