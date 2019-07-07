Headlines

Cricket

World Cup 2019: 'Let's not say that India lost on purpose against England', says Sarfaraz Ahmed

A lot of former Pakistan cricketers doubted that India did not give their best against England, putting obstacles in their side's road to semifinals.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 08:58 PM IST

Refusing to believe in the perception that India deliberately lost to England, hurting Pakistan's semifinal chances, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said it's incorrect to cast aspersion on the Virat Kohli-led side.

A lot of former Pakistan cricketers doubted that India did not give their best against England, putting obstacles in their side's road to semifinals.

"No, no, it is not right to say this. I don't think India lost because of us. England played well to win," Sarfaraz told reporters.

Sarfaraz also gave a dressing down to a journalist at the press conference after she used the word 'Bengalis' while asking about the match against Bangladesh.

"Please don't use this word. It could become an issue for you on the social media. I think you should address them as Bangladesh. You are using objectionable word," the Pakistan skipper told the television reporter after she asked why the team management did not give Shoaib Malik a farewell in the match against the "Bengalis".

"Shoaib is our senior-most player and though he did not have a good World Cup, he has served the country a lot. His presence in the team was very good for all of us," Sarfaraz said.

Malik announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup and will now only focus on playing T20 cricket. 

