World Cup 2019: Langer confirms Warner's fitness ahead of Australia's clash against Afghans

Headlines

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

Meet man who leads Rs 28,319 crore company with Rs 3.8 crore annual salary

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list, breaks Hashim Amla's record with 19th ODI ton in Asia Cup opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019: Langer confirms Warner's fitness ahead of Australia's clash against Afghans

Warner is suffering from an injury to his glute muscle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 02:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In no mood to take any chances with David Warner, Australia coach Justin Langer said the left-handed opener will surely open the innings if he is fully fit to play in their World Cup opener against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Langer is still sweating over Warner's fitness but insisted that he will take no chances if the dashing opener is not 100 per cent fit. Warner is suffering from an injury to his glute muscle.

 "He (Warner) was a bit sore on Wednesday. He's just a bit sore in his right glute. He is desperate to play, he'd love to play like all 15 players would," Langer said.

"He's jumping out of his skin, his energy is up and he's laughing a lot which is a good sign. He's really keen but we've got to make sure he can move, particularly in the field. "We've got to make sure we don't aggravate it early in a long tournament. He will open the first game if he's fit," he said.

In case Warner is available, Langer will have to make a decision between Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh for the final spot in the Australian top order. But if Warner is not fit, both Khawaja and March are expected to feature in the playing eleven.

Happy with the progress Australia has made in the last one year, Langer said the 0-5 drubbing in England was the wake-up call for the defending champions.

"Twelve months ago we came here and got beaten 5-0 by England. That was probably a wake-up call for where we were at. What I can say is I've been very proud of the progress of the players," he said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's solar mission: ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1

One-day Manipur Assembly session today, Kuki MLAs likely to skip

Sunny Deol recalls getting call from Shah Rukh Khan before he watched Gadar 2: ‘He told me…’

G20 Summit in Delhi: Schools and banks closed, WFH in offices; know restrictions from September 8-10

Meet Aima Baig, the Pakistani sensation who performed at the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE