World Cup 2019: KL Rahul may have Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan cheering for him from the stands

Bollywood and Cricket have always worked together hand-in-hand. Be it Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra and many more - the film industry has made its way onto to the field.

However, there could probably be a new couple in town - KL Rahul and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

KL Rahul is in England and is most likely to play at the debated No 4 spot in the upcoming World Cup.

Akansha Ranjan is very popular on social media with over lakh followers on Instagram and 8000+ on Twitter. She is Alia Bhatt's best friend and featured in Ankit Tiwari’s music video Tere Do Naina opposite Aparshakti Khurana.

According to reports, Akansha is said to be devoting a large amount of her spare time with KL Rahul. They have been spotted going for dinner to movie dates to even house parties.

The batsman was spotted praying in Mount Mary Church with Akansha when he was in town.

Team India reached England on 22nd May to take part in the World Cup. They play two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh before kicking-off their campaign on July 5 against South Africa.