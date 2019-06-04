World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah undergoes dope test ahead of India's opener against South Africa

World Cup 2019: Amidst Indian cricket team's preparation for their World Cup opener against South Africa, lethal pacer Jasprit Bumrah was taken for a doping test.

Bumrah was taken by the dope control official during the team’s practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton for conducting a test.

There were two sittings in the test - in the first, Bumrah was taken for a urine test and 45 minutes later, the blood sample was taken.

Under every ICC event, every Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) player has to undergo a doping test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

A BCCI source confirmed about the pacer being taken for the test. However, the source did not reveal whether any other player is scheduled to undergo the same.

India will open their campaign against the Proteas at Southampton on June 5.

South Africa lost their first two matches to England and Bangladesh and will be desperate for a win against India.