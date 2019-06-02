World Cup 2019: Injury scare for India as skipper Virat Kohli hurts his finger ahead of first clash against South Africa

Not just Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, and Kedar Jadhav have also been struck with injuries.

World Cup 2019: Skipper of the Indian team, Virat Kohli gave fans a major scare after hurting his finger during the training session at Southampton on Saturday, four days prior to the South Africa match on June 5.

Kohli injured his right thumb during the training session on Saturday and India physiotherapist Patrick Farhart made sure it was attended on time as he used the magic spray before taping his thumb up.

It is unclear whether Kohli hurt his thumb while batting or fielding as the captain did look to be in discomfort.

At the end of the session, Kohli was seen walking off with his thumb dipped in a glass full of ice.

The Indian team management or BCCI have not spoken anything official about Kohli’s injury.

Before Kohli, Vijay Shankar had also missed India’s first warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow during a training session. All-rounder Kedar Jadhav is also yet to recover from the shoulder injury he picked during the IPL match.