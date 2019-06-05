World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Virat Kohli & Co begin their World Cup campaign on Wednesday (5 June) against South Africa at Ageas Bowl (aka Rose Bowl) in Southampton.

While this is India's opening match, South Africa are coming in with two defeats.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen.

IND vs SA Probable Playing 11:

India (IND XI) Probabale Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa (SA XI) Probable Playing 11: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match being played?

The World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match will be played on June 5, 2019, at Ageas Bowl (aka Rose Bowl).

What time does the World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match begin?

The World Cup 2019 S India vs South Africa match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match will be available on Hotstar.