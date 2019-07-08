Headlines

World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand semi-final: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

India take on New Zealand in Match 46 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final on Tuesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 11:44 PM IST

India take on New Zealand in Match 46 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final on Tuesday.

While India will be confident walking into the semifinals, the Kiwis, on the other hand, have lost 3 back to back matches and will look to cover find their old run of form. 

Squads:

India (IND): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (NZ): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

 

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) match:

 

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) semi-final match being played?

The World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) match will be played on July 9, 2019 in Manchester.

 

What time does the World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) match begin?

The World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2.30 PM IST.

 

Where to watch World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand live match in India (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

 

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand semi-final (IND vs NZ) live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) match will be available on Hotstar.

