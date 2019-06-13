World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

India, New Zealand seek to keep winning run as they face each other on June 13 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Kiwis have three wins out of three so far (against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) as for India they have won both their matches (South Africa and Australia).

However, the British weather is playing havoc in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup tournament. The rain disrupted most of the matches and things aren’t looking good ahead.

A potential washout or major disruptions is expected. Heavy rain is predicted in the days leading up to the game which starts at 3 PM IST. The Met Office has issued a “Yellow warning” for rain in Nottingham.

Squads:

India (IND): Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand (NZ): Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match being played?

The World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match will be played on June 13, 2019, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time does the World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match begin?

The World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match will be available on Hotstar.