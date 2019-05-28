World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

After producing a below-par performance in the inaugural warm-up contest against New Zealand, Virat Kohli and his 'Men in Blue' will want to win the last match before entering the World Cup.

They play against Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday and the team will look to rectify their flaws in the top order batting.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal, Abu Jayed, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Soumya Sarkar.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm-up match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm-up match being played?

The World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will be played on May 28, 2019, Cardiff.

What time does the World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm-up match begin?

The World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm-up match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm-up match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 India vs Bangladesh warm-up match will be available on Hotstar.