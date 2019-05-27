World Cup 2019: India begin campaign against Proteas - Full schedule, fixtures, timings, TV channels and venues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup is all set to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14 this year.

Ten teams namely England, India, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan will battle it out for the coveted trophy.

While hosts England and seven other teams in the ICC ODI rankings as of September 30, 2017, earned a direct qualification, the remaining two sides---West Indies and Afghanistan---were selected by the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Unlike other editions, this time each team will play against each other once in a round-robin format. The top-four sides will storm into the semi-finals. A total of 48 matches will be played across 11 stadiums in England and Wales.

The hosts will be taking on South Africa in the opener.

The live telecast of the World Cup matches in India will be available on Star Sports Network.

Full schedule:

Date Match Time (in IST) May 30 England vs South Africa 3 PM May 31 West Indies vs Pakistan 3 PM June 01 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3 PM June 01 Afghanistan vs Australia 6 PM June 02 South Africa vs Bangladesh 3 PM June 03 England vs Pakistan 3 PM June 04 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 3 PM June 05 South Africa vs India 3 PM June 05 Bangladesh vs New Zealand 6 PM June 06 Australia vs West Indies 3 PM June 07 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3 PM June 08 England vs Bangladesh 3 PM June 08 Afghanistan vs New Zealand 6 PM June 09 India vs Australia 3 PM June 10 South Africa vs West Indies 3 PM June 11 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3 PM June 12 Australia vs Pakistan 3 PM June 13 India vs New Zealand 3 PM June 14 England vs West Indies 3 PM June 15 Sri Lanka vs Australia 3 PM June 15 South Africa vs Afghanistan 6 PM June 16 India vs Pakistan 3 PM June 17 West Indies vs Bangladesh 3 PM June 18 England vs Afghanistan 3 PM June 19 New Zealand vs South Africa 3 PM June 20 Australia vs Bangladesh 3 PM June 21 England vs Sri Lanka 3 PM June 22 India vs Afghanistan 3 PM June 22 West Indies vs New Zealand 6 PM June 23 Pakistan vs South Africa 3 PM June 24 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3 PM June 25 England vs Australia 3 PM June 26 New Zealand vs Pakistan 3 PM June 27 West Indies vs India 3 PM June 28 Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3 PM June 29 Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3 PM June 29 New Zealand vs Australia 6 PM June 30 England vs India 3 PM July 01 Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3 PM July 02 Bangladesh vs India 3 PM July 03 England vs New Zealand 3 PM July 04 Afghanistan vs West Indies 3 PM July 05 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3 PM July 06 Sri Lanka vs India 3 PM July 06 Australia vs South Africa 6 PM

SEMI-FINAL

July 9: 1st semi-final (1 vs 4) at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (3:00 pm)

July 11: 2nd semi-final (2 vs 3) at Edgbaston, Birmingham (3:00 pm)

FINAL

July 14 at Lord's (3:00 pm)

Squads:

INDIA: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar.

ENGLAND: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Vince

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch (captain), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

SOUTH AFRICA: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (vc & wk), David Miller, JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

PAKISTAN: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt,wk), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnanin, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

SRI LANKA: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

BANGLADESH: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Raaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

WEST INDIES: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Shannon Gabriel, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.

AFGHANISTAN: Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.