World Cup 2019, IND v NZ: Another washout at Old Trafford? All you need to know about Manchester rain forecast

India vs New Zealand weather forecast

The rain has now become the main topic of discussion in this year's edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, with four matches being called off so far due to unplayable weather conditions.

Team India is set to take on New Zealand in a much-awaited semi-final clash between the two nations in Manchester on Monday. A match which is expected to be full of emotions, adrenalin and passion from the players and the fans watching from all over the world as both the nations are one step away from making it into the World Cup 2019 final.

But this year, the weather is set to play a key role to decide who gets to win this tie. India's previous match against New Zealand got abandoned due to heavy rain in Nottingham previously leaving both sides frustrated.

Fans from both teams would love to see a full 50-over match between the two IND-NZ but according to the current weather forecast, there is a high possibility of rain in Manchester on gameday.

While the cricket fans have shown a lot of anger towards ICC for organising the World Cup in England during this time of the year, it is also a big loss for ICC if yet another high profile match gets cancelled due to rain.

The current weather in the city of Manchester on Monday is mostly cloudy and the temperature is around 22* C but according to the forecast, the sky is going to turn grey and sad in the next 36 hours as with rain will start from 11 PM IST. There is a high chance of rainfall from 12 PM IST on Saturday.

According to The Weather Compay's data, Manchester is set to receive rainfall on Tuesday as well. The city is set to receive continuous rainfall almsot all-day non-stop.

India take on New Zealand in Match 46 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final on Tuesday. While India will be confident walking into the semifinals, the Kiwis, on the other hand, have lost 3 back to back matches and will look to cover find their old run of form.

India (IND) Playing 11 (Probable): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (NZ) Playing 11 (Probable): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.