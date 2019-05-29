World Cup 2019: Iconic London Mall to host opening ceremony

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup opening ceremony is said to take place at the iconic London Mall - right outside Buckingham Palace - on the evening of May 29. The inaugural match on May 30 will feature hosts England and South Africa.

The Mall will play host to a spectacular Opening Party with a global live broadcast audience.

Around 4,000 fans at the venue will be treated to a music and sporting spectacular in what will be the most celebrated start to the World Cup.

Steve Elworthy, Managing Director at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, said: “The Opening Party will capture the very essence of what makes this tournament so special and will be hugely exciting for the fans that are lucky enough to attend but also across broadcast we will show the world what they have to look forward to over the next 45 days of cricket action.

“The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, is synonymous with some of the biggest events held in the UK and is instantly recognisable to everyone around the globe. It will be a fitting celebration of a World Cup, cricket and sport with diversity at its core.”

The World Cup, which features 10 teams, will take place across 11 venues from May 30 to July 14. The semi-finals will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham and the final at Lord’s.