World Cup 2019: I’ve learned so much just being around Gayle and Kohli says West Indies young star, Hetmyer

Headlines

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

Meet man who leads Rs 28,319 crore company with Rs 3.8 crore annual salary

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list, breaks Hashim Amla's record with 19th ODI ton in Asia Cup opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019: I’ve learned so much just being around Gayle and Kohli says West Indies young star, Hetmyer

Hetmyer recently spent over a month with Kohli, for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, where he saw himself and the team struggle. As RCB lost their first six matches in a row to eventually be knocked out from the tournament, Hetmyer was one of their biggest let downs.

article-main
Latest News

Aditya Bhattacharya

Updated: May 31, 2019, 02:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over the last few months, Shimron Hetmyer has spent the dressing room with perhaps two of the most impactful cricketers of this generation, India captain Virat Kohli and his West Indies teammate Chris Gayle. He has seen up close and personal how these two cricketing megastars operate and agrees to have picked their brains at various junctures.

Hetmyer recently spent over a month with Kohli, for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, where he saw himself and the team struggle. As RCB lost their first six matches in a row to eventually be knocked out from the tournament, Hetmyer was one of their biggest let downs.

The 22-year-old, an Under-19 World Cup winning captain, was rated highly and gave an example of his batting prowess to Indian fans during the limited-overs series last year, for which he bagged a hefty 4.2 crores. But as it turned out, Hetmyer got to play just five games, in which he scored 90 runs, 75 of which came in one knock, the rest were all single-digit scores.

Over the last few months, Shimron Hetmyer has spent the dressing room with perhaps two of the most impactful cricketers of this generation, India captain Virat Kohli and his West Indies teammate Chris Gayle. He has seen up close and personal how these two cricketing megastars operate and agrees to have picked their brains at various junctures.

Hetmyer recently spent over a month with Kohli, for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, where he saw himself and the team struggle. As RCB lost their first six matches in a row to eventually be knocked out from the tournament, Hetmyer was one of their biggest let downs.

The 22-year-old, an Under-19 World Cup winning captain, was rated highly and gave an example of his batting prowess to Indian fans during the limited-overs series last year, for which he bagged a hefty 4.2 crores. But as it turned out, Hetmyer got to play just five games, in which he scored 90 runs, 75 of which came in one knock, the rest were all single-digit scores.

As West Indies gear up to face Pakistan in their World Cup opener on Friday, with all eyes on Gayle, Shai Hope and Andre Russell, Hetmyer finds himself flying under the radar but insists he is in good space. Looking back at his maiden IPL stint, Hetmyer spoke about what Kohli brings to the table and how he’s learned to examine the India captain from close quarters.

“It’s a lot to learn, coming from the IPL. It was my first year and I had a wonderful time playing with and against some of the best international cricket has to offer. Virat is a wonderful captain and a great leader. It’s very nice being around him, just watching him bat and hearing him talk about the game in itself is a wonderful learning curve for any young player,” Hetmyer said.

“I’m trying to put all those lessons into this tournament now. This is my lifelong dream, playing in the World Cup but I can’t let the occasion get to me. I ‘m in good spirits. I have a fantastic bunch of guys with me; the captain is always mentoring me, always talking to me about cricket. Right now, I’m in a good mental space and I try to stay as happy as I can, in whatever frame of mind. ”

Kohli’s former RCB teammate, Gayle, has been Hetmyer’s idol. Entering the World Cup, which also happens to be his final appearance in one-day internationals, Gayle hammered 424 runs in four innings in the one-day series against England earlier this year. And the way Gayle is batting, Hetmyer believes he could very well stay on a little longer.

“I’ve learned so much just being around Chris,” Hetmyer said. “I watched him when I was young, playing on TV and he was one of my idols and he’s still my idol right now. I just want to learn as much as possible from him as he comes to the end of his career, he is one of the greatest cricketers to play for the West Indies.

“He’s had a fantastic couple of months, even in the IPL, back home in the Caribbean for the England series. Right now, I think he is in the best form of his life. It’s sad to see him go, he will be dearly missed. He is someone you can always lean on in different situations and pick his brain. I think he is probably in the best form of his life, coming round to the end of his career. We wonder why he is actually retiring but it’s down to how he feels. I’d love him to continue, it would be fantastic for world cricket.”

Hetmyer is happy with West Indies being called the underdogs. They nearly beat the No. 1-ranked side at home, a series West Indies and England drew 2-2 and in which Hetmyer himself smoked a century. His unbeaten 104 in the second game won West Indies the match by 26 runs, but Hetmyer insisted he’d have loved for the team to beat the top team in the world.

“It’s more of a push for us to do well. Being called underdogs, more people look at you less than other teams. Hopefully, down towards the end, everyone would have seen what the West Indies can do to world cricket. We wanted to win the ODI series but it was a good series for us, playing against the No. 1 side,” he said.

(This copy was originally published by Cricket Country)
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uber drivers earned over Rs 50000 crore in India, made 300 crore trips in last 10 years

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad step out for movie date, video goes viral

Framing joint campaign strategy on cards during INDIA bloc's meet; Nitish, Sonia Gandhi's name likely to be discussed

Delhi: CBI books ED assistant director in Rs 5 crore bribery case regarding excise policy scam

Pak vs Nep Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Nepal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE