World Cup 2019: How Jofra Archer's 'knack' helped England beat New Zealand in super-over

England's 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan has revealed the main reason behind choosing Jofra Archer to bowl the super over in the final was because of the pacer's knack of delivering under pressure.

Morgan, while speaking at an ICC podcast titled 'CWC Rewind' with Ian Bishop and Nasser Hussain, opened up about his selection for the super over of 2019 World Cup.

"I think the obvious answer to choosing Jofra to bowl the super over is that he is one of the best death bowlers in the world. Guys are exposed to perform under high-pressure situations and Jofra has proved at the IPL, Big Bash that he can deliver under pressure," Morgan said during the interaction.

"He had played only a dozen of ODI games at that stage, every challenge he had come under, he had thrived to perform in such situations," he added.

During the interaction, Morgan also explained as to why he named Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to bat for England during the super over.

"The last couple of balls in the 50-over action, me and Trevor had discussed as to what we will do if the match goes to super over. The wicket was so hard to middle the ball for the batsmen, so we thought Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes were the best batsmen to send to the middle," Morgan said.

The final clash between the hosts and the Kiwis at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019, became one of the most iconic world cup final clashes of all time.

In the super over, both sides managed to put 15 runs on the board but England was declared winners as they had hit more boundaries in the final.

The Three Lions had smashed more boundaries, 26, as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.

Riding on Ben Stokes' terrific hitting, England rode their luck as Martin Guptill's throw went to the boundary, giving the hosts four runs via over-throw.