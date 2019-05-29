World Cup 2019: Finally, MS Dhoni makes debut on Chahal TV, brings the house down with 'KulCha'

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finally managed to get former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, to interact with him on ‘Chahal TV’.

While on the journey from London to Cardiff for the warm-up match against Bangladesh, Chahal took full opportunity to get Dhoni to talk.

However, Dhoni avoided the cameras as always and asked Chahal to talk to his spinning partner Kuldeep Yadav who was sitting in front of Captain Cool.

“Jabse yeh hamare saath baithe hai yahan pe, phone ki battery 5-6 baar charge kar chuke hai”, Chahal said to Kuldeep.

Kuldeep who was busy on his phone asked Chahal to interview Dhoni instead. Chahal quickly replied, “Mahi bhai se lenge toh bohot pitayee hogi bata rahe hain”.

Dhoni then interrupted the conversation and urged Chahal to ask Kuldeep who he was talking to on the phone.

The chinaman replied saying “main kisi se baat nahi kar rahan, Kishore Kumar ke gaane sun raha hun dekho”.

On hearing the answer, Chahal took a sly dig at his spinning partner and said, “Iss choti si umar mein Kishore Kumar ke gaane sun raha hai matlab aap samajh sakte hai ki dil mein kitni chot hain”.

Kuldeep burst into laughter hearing the response and said “chot nahi hai bas gaane aache hai isliye sun raha hun”.

Chahal got many players into the video but he concluded the episode by saying, “Aur yahan pe Mahi bhai peheli baar Chahal TV pe aate hue”.

Team India will kick off their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June in Southampton.