World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan says Archer gives England another string to their bowling

Headlines

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

Meet man who leads Rs 28,319 crore company with Rs 3.8 crore annual salary

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan says Archer gives England another string to their bowling

England beat South Africa by 104 runs at The Oval on Thursday to get their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign off to a strong start. Few should be surprised that England won, for Eoin Morgan‘s team is something resembling an unstoppable ODI force at home.

article-main
Latest News

Jamie Alter

Updated: May 31, 2019, 12:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 

England didn’t get anywhere near 400, Jos Buttler didn’t get going – he didn’t even hit one boundary – and three batsmen made pretty fifties only to fail to really ignite.

But there you go – England beat South Africa by 104 runs at The Oval on Thursday to get their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign off to a strong start. Few should be surprised that England won, for Eoin Morgan‘s team is something resembling an unstoppable ODI force at home.

This truly is a captivating and powerful white-ball team capable of winning the World Cup, and defeating South Africa by such a big margin underlined, if anyone had doubts, why this team is being talked of as tournament favourites. And yet, despite the result, Morgan said that it wasn’t what he had expected from The Oval.

On a sluggish surface, England were put into bat by Faf du Plessis, lost Jonny Bairstow to Imran Tahir second ball of the match – this was the first time a spinner opened the attack in a World Cup opener – and then saw Jason Roy (54), Joe Root (51) and Morgan (57) throw away solid innings.

Thanks to Ben Stokes, England made 311/8 in their 50 overs and later had World Cup debutant Jofra Archer to thank in big ways as South Africa were bowled out for 207 in 39.5 overs. Victory by 104 runs is big, but Morgan said it was far from clear sailing.

“No, it didn’t, definitely didn’t. I think given the nature of the pitch and the way South Africa bowled, I think we were fighting our Plan A game with the bat for quite some time, and that probably emphasised how slow the pitch was. It never allowed you to get away, and I suppose strike the ball like we would do for our Plan A,” he said after the match.

“You know, one of the areas of our game that we’ve improved the last two years is the way that we’ve assessed conditions and played a bit more smart cricket and building partnerships and putting a total on the board and believing that that’s enough, and then certainly at the halfway stage, we didn’t believe that we had enough, but we believed that we had in and around a par or maybe above a par score.”

The loss of Roy and Root in the span of three balls threatened to undo England, but Morgan and Stokes put on 106 for the third wicket in 17.4 overs to keep runs ticking. That aspect of England’s game was another positive for Morgan.

“It is extremely pleasing,” he said. “I would like us to lose four early and still go at least five and over. We bat all the way down. We’ve been 8-for-5 in Adelaide. We’ve been 20-for-5 and still put a reasonable score on the board, and fought right till the end and still believed we could win the game. So if we lose wickets early, which we inevitably will at some stage, that will happen. We’ll have to deal with that situation.”

England have put up big scores in ODIs with alarming regularity, but at The Oval had to make do with 311. A small total by their high standards, which is why Morgan was very pleased with the way England defended it.

“I thought we bowled well. It’s probably one of our better bowling performances,” he said. “It’s a relief to be into the tournament. I’ve said, you know, we are going to lose games throughout the tournament. If it was to happen to be the first one, it didn’t really matter. It is a relief to be off and running. It’s great to get a win. It’s even better to produce a performance like that.”

Stokes was Man of the Match for his vital 89 off 79 balls, stunning one-handed boundary catch and two wickets in two balls to put the finishing touches on England’s massive win. Archer, in his fourth ODI, struck three telling blows to rattle South Africa with pace and bounce.

For Morgan, what Stokes produced on Thursday was what the team has come to expect from him.

“He’s had a full day out, and when he did, it’s extremely entertaining and it’s great for the game,” said Morgan. “Because we see a lot of him, in training, do stuff like that all the time and you just shake your head at it because it doesn’t happen every day. And today, his all-around game was on, and that’s great for us at the start of a tournament. It shows that he’s right on top of his game.”

As for Archer, Morgan was thankful for having a quick wicket-taking option.

“I think it gives us another string to our bowl. We certainly have two quicks, two out-and-out quicks on our squad with him and Mark Wood. But for him to bowl as quick and accurately today on a slow wicket, I think shows that he’s in good form,” he said.

(This story was first published by Cricket Country

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India's solar mission: ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1

One-day Manipur Assembly session today, Kuki MLAs likely to skip

Sunny Deol recalls getting call from Shah Rukh Khan before he watched Gadar 2: ‘He told me…’

G20 Summit in Delhi: Schools and banks closed, WFH in offices; know restrictions from September 8-10

Meet Aima Baig, the Pakistani sensation who performed at the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE