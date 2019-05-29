World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

The World Cup 2019 opener on May 30 is between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval.

Among the 10 countries, England and South Africa have not once lifted the trophy. As for SA, Dale Steyn has been ruled out of their opening fixture.

Both teams are blessed with fine one-day batsmen and potent bowling attacks and the game could come down to who can hold their nerve the best under pressure.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match being played?

The World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match will be played on May 30, 2019, at The Oval in London.

What time does the World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match begin?

The World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs South Africa match will be available on Hotstar.