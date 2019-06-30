World Cup 2019: Bumrah is a fantastic discovery backed by Shami and wrist spinners, says Windies great Clive Lloyd

West Indies great Clive Lloyd feels a "very well-balanced" India have emerged as the team to beat in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Virat Kohli's side is unbeaten after its first six matches of the round-robin competition and need just a win from their remaining three games to guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

"I have been impressed by India -- I think the winner of the whole thing is going to be one of them or Australia," Lloyd said in a column for the ICC.

"Any team that wants to lift the trophy will have to beat India -- they are unbeaten so far and look a very well-balanced side." India thrashed West Indies by 125 runs on Thursday to end the Caribbean side's hopes of qualifying from the 10-team group stage.

The former skipper lavished rich praise on India's bowling attack.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a fantastic discovery but behind him, guys like Mohammed Shami and the wrist spinners have been really impressive," he said.

"What I like about their attack, as opposed to many in this tournament, is that they bowl to take wickets." The 74-year-old though added India can be beaten if the opposition can get through their middle-order.

"Make early inroads into their batting line-up -- where they only have five specialist batsmen -- and you have a chance," he said.

"Of course, a lot of that depends on getting rid of Virat Kohli, the best batsman in the tournament." Defending champions Australia were the first to book a final-four spot and will be battling for the top position with India and New Zealand as the league phase draws to a close.

Lloyd, who led West Indies to two World Cup triumphs, in 1975 and 1979, said he had been disappointed by the current team's campaign.