HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 05:47 AM IST

Bangladesh will be looking to get their World Cup campaign back on track when they take on Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday.

Bangladesh started campaign posting their highest one-day international score of 330-6 during the 21-run win over South Africa. However, the Tigers were not able to take forward the winning momentum and were handed loss by New Zealand and England.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be optimistic of their chances after recovering from a defeat in their opening match against New Zealand.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened game but were forced to split points with Pakistan after the match was called off due to heavy rains.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne  (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

BAN vs SL Probable Playing 11:

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Liton/Mithun, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (WK), Karunaratne (C), Fernando/Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Thisara Perera, Udana, Jeevan Mendis/Vandersay, Malinga and Lakmal.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match being played?

The World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be played on June 11, 2019, at County Ground in Bristol. 

What time does the World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Hotstar.

