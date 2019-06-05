World Cup 2019 Bangladesh v New Zealand: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV
After having won their respective first matches, both Bangladesh and New Zealand will want to stamp their authority when they lock horns at The Oval on Wednesday, 5 June.
While New Zealand bundled up Sri Lanka in Cardiff, Bangladesh didn't have it quite as easy against South Africa but turned the game to their advantage.
Squads:
Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.
New Zealand (NZ): Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.
BAN vs NZ Probable Playing 11:
Bangladesh (BAN) Playing 11 (Probable): Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Mithun, Saikat, Mortaza(C), Mehidy, Saifuddin and Mustafizur.
New Zealand (NZ) Playing 11 (Probable): Guptill, Munro, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Grandhomme, Neesham, Santner, Henry, Boult, and Ferguson.
