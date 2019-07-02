World Cup 2019: Australian opener David Warner blessed with third child

Explosive Australia opening batsman David Warner and his wife Candice have been blessed with their third child.

Warner, the top-scorer in this World Cup with 516 runs from eight matches so far, announced on social media on Monday about the arrival of a baby girl Isla Rose.

"We welcomed our newest family member Isla Rose Warner at 10:30pm late last night," Warner said in an Instagram post.

"@candywarner1 was absolutely amazing. Mum and Bub doing very well and her big sisters are over the moon." The birth of Isla Rose now means Warner has three daughters under the age of five, with Candice having previously given birth to Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae in Australia.

Candice, who had experienced two miscarriages over the past year, did not want to disrupt her husband's tournament and left Australia early this month for London as she medically would not have been able to fly after that date.

The planned arrival of his new child will not affect Warner's World Cup schedule and he is joining the Australian team ahead of its final league phase match against South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Australia have already qualified for the World Cup semifinals.

Warner returned to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The unwanted pressures of that controversy saw Candice suffer a miscarriage soon after the South Africa tour.

Warner has previously spoken about the importance of his family during his year-long ban from international cricket.

"I just love being a father. I've got a great, supportive wife, a great family base at home as well. We've got great support around us, the guys here have been fantastic, they've really got around me at this important time for my family," he said.