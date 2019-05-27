World Cup 2019: Aussie batsman Usman Khawaja limps off field in warm-up game against Sri Lanka
Australia were dealt an injury scare on Monday after top-order batsman Usman Khawaja limped off the field after getting hit on his left knee during their second and final World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka here.
Usman Khawaja , AFP
Khawaja suffered a blow on his left knee while fielding and had to be escorted off the ground by the team doctor.
Another injury scare for Usman Khawaja ahead of #CWC19: https://t.co/0wSIOblPWG pic.twitter.com/p8FYkzip8J— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 27, 2019
Monday's injury scare came after Khawaja was forced to retire hurt during Australia's first warm-up game against England on Wednesday, which they won by 12 runs.
During the match against England, Khawaja sustained a blow on his jaw while batting but scans later revealed that there was no break.
The left-handed batsman is now uncertain for Australia's World Cup opener against Afghanistan on June 1.