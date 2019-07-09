World Cup 2019: After BCCI's protest about controversial posters, airspace to remain shut during India semifinal match

Anti-India banners fly during India vs Sri Lanka clash

Old Trafford stadium in Manchester has been made a "No Fly Zone" for India's semifinal clash against New Zealand on Tuesday. The action has come after a private plane displaying anti-India banners flew in Headingley during the team's league encounter against Sri Lanka.

The decision has been taken after consultation with the local authorities in Manchester, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed the BCCI.

"We had clearly stated about the breach of security and also raised concerns about the security of our players. Accordingly, ECB has sent a confirmation to CEO Rahul Johri that Old Trafford air space has been turned into a 'No Fly Zone' for the day," a BCCI official said, according to ANI.

Sources: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has written to BCCI that Airspace over Old Trafford, in Manchester will remain shut during #INDvNZ semifinal clash in #CWC19. ECB tells BCCI that the Old Trafford stadium has been made a "no fly zone" for the match. pic.twitter.com/kMyFUhb3XQ July 9, 2019

On Saturday during a match against neighbours Lanka, an unnamed private aircraft flew from Bradford zone with banners like "India stop Mob Lynching" and "Justice for Kashmir" on a number of occasions during the India-Sri Lanka match.

This was the second such breach of security after another aircraft flew with the banner "Justice For Balochistan" during the game between Afghanistan and Pakistan. A number of fans were evicted after a brawl inside the stadium took place, which is believed to have been triggered by the banner's display.