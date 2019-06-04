Headlines

Cricket

World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 05:55 AM IST

Afghanistan will be facing Sri Lanka on 4 June at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Both the teams did not start their campaign on winning note. While the Afghan boys were beaten by Australia in their opening game, Sri Lanka lost by 10 wickets to the Black Caps.

The two will look to win in order to gain momentum in the tournament.

Squads:

Afghanistan (AFG): Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sri Lanka (SL): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

AFG vs SL Probable Playing 11:

Afghanistan (AFG) Playing 11 (Probable): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan and Dawlat Zadran

Sri Lanka (SL) Playing 11 (Probable): Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match being played?

The World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will be played on June 4, 2019, at Trent Bridge. 

What time does the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The World Cup 2019 S Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019  Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Hotstar.

