World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Aussie players Steve Smith and David Warner mark their comeback in One-day International (ODI) after completing one-year bans for ball-tampering.

They are set to face Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019 at County Ground, Bristol, on Saturday.

While the Australians - who are five-time World Cup champions - will be favourites against the Afghans, the Asian team playing - who are playing second World Cup - will be hoping for a brave performance.

Squads:

Afghanistan (AFG): Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Australia (AUS): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

AFG vs AUS Probable Playing 11

Afghanistan (AFG) Playing 11 (Probable): Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Khan, Ashgar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Md Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam and Dawlat Zadran.

Australia (AUS) Playing 11 (Probable): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner/Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia match being played?

The World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia match will be played on June 1, 2019, at Bristol County Ground.

What time does the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia match begin?

The World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Afghanistan vs Australia match will be available on Hotstar.