Cricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019: Afghanistan's Hassan emotional after ending career with injury

The 32-year-old managed to bowl only two overs before picking up a hamstring injury before Pakistan successfully completed their chase to beat Afghanistan on Saturday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2019, 08:48 PM IST

Things got bad to worse for Afghanistan after Hamid Hassan felt he might have stopped Pakistan from winning the match in a thrilling ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match only if his ODI career didn't come to an end with an unfortunate injury.

The 32-year-old managed to bowl only two overs before picking up a hamstring injury before Pakistan successfully completed their chase to beat Afghanistan on Saturday.

Afghans are currently playing in their second ever World Cup tournament.

But Hamid's injury has forced him to end his ODI career after the ICC World Cup 2019 and said it was disappointing to go off the field and see his side lose another match.

"Of course I was looking forward to winning the game for the team. I was playing my last ODI and in a very good mood," he said.

"I bowled very well in the first over and wanted to keep going but. I feel like it's something broken inside of my hamstring. I was very excited and pumped up." With Hassan out of the attack, Naib decided to bring himself on in the final stages, only to give away 18 runs to Pakistan batsman Imad Wasim.

"I felt very emotional because the team missed me a lot and the ball was also reversing. The situation would have changed," said Hassan, who also played in the 2015 World Cup.

The Afghans end their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign against the Windies on July 4 in Leeds.

