World Cup 2011 final was fixed, claims former Sri Lanka Sports Minister

Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has made a groundbreaking claim that the ICC World Cup 2011, which Team India beat the Lankans to win in the final, was fixed.

During the 2011 WC, Aluthgamage was Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and took full responsibility for his statement.

However, Mahindananda's claims haven't been backed by any evidence.

The loss meant Sri Lanka's wait for a world title continued as the 1996 world champions failed in the final hurdle again.

In the final, India successfully chased down the 275-run target with skipper MS Dhoni winning it form the Men In Blue with an iconic six to finish it off.

"The 2011 final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the Minister of Sports," Mahindananda Aluthgamage told Sri Lankan news outlet News 1st.

"I state with full responsibility. However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, a game which we could have won, was fixed."

"I state it with responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.

When you think about the match, it didn't start on a great note for India as Dhoni lost the toss and Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara opted to bat first.

Mahela Jayawardene played an incredible innings for Sri Lanka as he struck a ton to take the team's score to 274/6.

Team India in their chase got off to the worst possible start as the hosts lost Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag with just 31 runs on the board.

However, Gautam Gambhir and Dhoni stepped up and knitted together a match-winning 109-run partnership to guide India home to their second-ever ICC World Cup triumph.