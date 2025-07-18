World Championship of Legends: When and where to watch WCL 2025 live on TV and OTT?

If you are also eagerly waiting for the new season of World Championship of Legends, then get all the important details such as when and where to watch the WCL 2025, the full list of fixtures, teams, and legendary players participating in the tournament.

The World Championship of Legends is all set to return with its second edition on Friday, July 18. It will feature six teams and the matches will be played across four iconic venues in the UK. Despite deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan, the two neighbouring nations will also be seen locking horns with each other in the tournament. WCL 2025 will feature legendary players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, AB de Villiers, and more. If you are also super-excited about WCL 2025, take a look at all the fixtures and when and where can you watch them live on TV and on OTT.

When and where to watch WCL 2025 live on TV and OTT?

The six teams will face each other in a round-robin style, following which the top 4 teams will be seeded into the semis. While skippers of Australia, India, England, South Africa, and the West Indies remain the same, Pakistan's team will have a new captain in Mohammad Hafeez.

In India, all the evening matches of WCL 2025 can be watched live at 9 pm (IST), whereas on days with double headers, the first match will be telecast live at 5 pm (IST). On TV, Star Sports Network channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, are the official broadcasters of WCL 2025 in India.

On OTT, all 18 matches can be watched on the FanCode app.

WCL 2025: Complete Fixtures

July 18 - England vs Pakistan

July 19 - West Indies vs South Africa

July 19 - England vs Australia

July 20 - India vs Pakistan

July 22 - England vs West Indies

July 22 - India vs South Africa

July 23 - Australia vs West Indies

July 24 - England vs South Africa

July 25 - South Africa vs Pakistan

July 26 - India vs Australia

July 26 - Pakistan vs West Indies

July 27 - South Africa vs Australia

July 27 - India vs England

July 29 - Australia vs Pakistan

July 29 - India vs West Indies

July 31 - Semi-Final 1

July 31 - Semi-Final 2

Aug 2 - Finals