World Championship of Legends is back: Yuvraj Singh among other Indian veterans set to return to action, see full list

Several cricketing legends are set to return to action for the World Championship of Legends, starting July 18, which will be played at four iconic venues in the UK.

World Championship of Legends (WCL) is set to return with several veterans from many nations uniting for an unmissable showdown. The tournament is set to be played at four iconic venues in the UK, starting July 18 to August 2. The WCL is set to bring fans an epic blend of nostalgia, fierce rivalries, and world-class entertainment. The upcoming season will feature an all-star lineup of Indian legends including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan, among others.

List of legendary players featuring in WCL

Brett Lee

Chris Gayle

Chris Lynn

Shaun Marsh

Eoin Morgan

Moeen Ali

Alastair Cook

AB de Villiers

Hashim Amla

Chris Morris

Wayne Parnell

DJ Bravo

Kieron Pollard

Sheldon Cottrell

Shahid Afridi

Dwayne Smith and more

Teams participating in WCL 2025

India

Pakistan

England

Australia

South Africa

West Indies

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, stated as quoted by WCL press release, "WCL is where nostalgia meets world-class competition. It's an honour to bring these legends back to the field and reignite the passion of fans across generations. This season will be unforgettable."

Where to watch WCL 2025?

Cricket fans can watch the World Championship League live on Star Sports Network and FanCode, starting July 18 to August 2 everyday at 5 pm and 9 pm.