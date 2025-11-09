FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World champion Jemimah Rodrigues falls for 6 on WBBL comeback; Melbourne Rangers beat Brisbane Heat by 7 wickets

World Champion Jemimah Rodrigues endured a disappointing return to the WBBL, falling early for just 6 runs in a rain-affected clash. Melbourne Rangers capitalised on the momentum and defeated Brisbane Heat by 7 wickets via the DLS method, sealing a comfortable victory.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

A week after playing a pivotal role in India’s triumph at the Women’s ODI World Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues faced a challenging return to competitive cricket. Competing for Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) on Sunday, Jemimah could only muster 6 runs against the Melbourne Renegades.

The talented Indian batter, who shone brightly during the World Cup, struggled to find her rhythm in Brisbane. After facing a mere 9 balls, she was dismissed by Deandra Dottin at backward point off the bowling of Alyce Capsey. Ultimately, Brisbane Heat, Jemimah’s team, fell short, losing the match by 7 wickets. Nevertheless, her presence on the field generated considerable excitement and attention among the fans in attendance.

Recently, Jemimah emerged as one of India’s celebrated heroes following her remarkable display in the Women’s ODI World Cup final on November 2, where India secured their first-ever title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs. Her unbeaten 127-run innings in the semifinal against Australia was a highlight of the tournament.

Reflecting on that memorable innings, Jemimah humorously remarked, “I felt that the Australians of that innings wouldn't let me cross the border.” This light-hearted comment quickly gained traction online, showcasing her joyful and humble nature even after achieving such a significant milestone.

Despite her less-than-ideal return, Jemimah’s involvement sparked a wave of enthusiasm among WBBL supporters. Prior to the match, the Brisbane Heat team shared a brief video on their official ‘X’ account, featuring Jemimah radiating excitement.

Her vibrant energy and optimistic spirit helped uplift the atmosphere, even in the face of the team’s loss. While the match didn’t unfold as she had hoped, Jemimah’s return to the WBBL signifies another crucial chapter in her burgeoning international career. Fans are optimistic that her upcoming matches will see her recapture her World Cup form and continue her impressive batting streak.

