Babar Azam

Pakistani team is currently touring Netherland for the three-ODI series which they already have won by winning the first 2 games and they will be looking forward to a whitewash. After this series, the Pakistani team will travel to UAE for the Asia Cup and all eyes will be on India vs Pakistan match which will take place on 28th August.

Babar, who is currently with the team on the tour of the Netherlands, posted a few photographs of himself on Twitter. While he looks pretty dapper in the photos, some fans felt that Babar had put on a few kilos and made their concerns known to the cricketer with their posts.

Your persona makes the way pic.twitter.com/LKij6mJnIo — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 17, 2022

Babar Azam scored 74 on the first ODI as Pakistan edged out the Netherlands by 16 runs whereas he continues his good form in the 2nd ODI too and scored another half-century of the series which Pakistan won by 7 wickets.

Here are some of the posts made by netizens targetting Babar's fitness.

@babarazam258 maintain your fitness sir. It's really concerning. You are the asset of Pakistan August 17, 2022

Bhai fitness pr focus krain Baki ap favourite Hain love u king... — Faiz Ur Rehman Ali Khan (@FaizUrRehmanAl1) August 17, 2022

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup where the team will clash with arch rivals India in a blockbuster match on August 28. If the two teams progress they have a chance of clashing at least twice more during the tournament.