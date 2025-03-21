After making his Test debut during the recent tour of Australia, the 22-year-old displayed his exceptional batting skills in nearly every match.

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy recently dropped a surprising revelation about his unforgettable Test century against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He revealed that the shoes he wore during that incredible innings actually belonged to none other than Virat Kohli.

Making his Test debut on the recent tour of Australia, the 21-year-old showcased his batting talent in several matches. But it was during the Boxing Day Test that he really stole the show, scoring a brave hundred in the first innings. His father, who was in the stands, was so overwhelmed with pride that he was brought to tears by his son's achievement.

In a video that made its way onto social media, Reddy shared how Kohli had first asked Sarfaraz Khan about his shoe size before coming to him with the same question. The young cricketer couldn't help but express his wish to wear Kohli's shoes, highlighting just how much he looks up to the seasoned player.

"If you saw my 100, that's not my shoes, that's Virat bhai's shoes. He asked Sarfaraz first, 'Sarfoo, tera size kya hai?' Toh Sarfoo said 9 or something. So, he asked me 'Nitish, what's your size?' I was like oh my god, I have to guess this correctly. Even if it's not my size, I want to take that shoe so badly. So, I said, 10. He's like, "Oh okay, take these shoes, if you want, you can take'. I was like 'I want to take'. The next match, I wore that shoe and scored a 100."

The talented cricketer from Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for the upcoming IPL season, where he wll be playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad. The franchise decided to keep him on before the auction, which really highlights his importance to the team. Last season, this 21-year-old made quite an impact, scoring an impressive 303 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 142.92, and he also took three wickets.

His stellar performance with the SunRisers even earned him a place on the Indian team for the T20I series against Bangladesh. The SunRisers are set to kick off their season against the Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in Hyderabad.

Also read| Throwback to when CSK star Ravindra Jadeja was banned from IPL after trade talks with THIS franchise