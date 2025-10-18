'Won't be shy in taking suggestions from them': Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to ODI

Ahead of the 3-match series against Australia, Shubman Gill opened up on leading Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first time in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Indian skipper Shubman Gill, who has been given the responsibility of captainship in the ODI format after the Tests earlier this year, recently praised the experience and skills of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. As Team India are all set for the first ODI game in the 3-match series, all eyes will be on Ro-Ko, who are returning to the cricketing field after months of hiatus. The duo played their last international game in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which was won by the Men in Blue under Rohit's leadership.

Gill hails Ro-Ko ahead of their ODI return

''Yes, definitely, the kind of skills and experience they bring to the team is massive, and they are probably the best white ball players in the world. These are the kind of players I used to idolise when I was a kid. The kind of game they used to play, the hunger they had that inspired me, it's a big honour for me to lead such legends of the game, learn from them. I won't be shy in taking any suggestions in difficult situations from them during the series,'' Shubman said.

For those unversed, this will be Shubman Gill's first ODI series as a captain. Earlier this year, he was handed over the captaincy in the red-ball format after Rohit announced his retirement from Tests ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Under his leadership, the 5-match Test series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Team India's ODI squad vs Australia

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

KL Rahul (WK)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Axar Patel

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Mohammed Siraj

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Yashasvi Jaiswal