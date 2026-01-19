'Wonder if Mr. expert of cricket...': Virat Kohli's brother fires fresh shot at Sanjay Manjrekar as star batter's ODI form soars

Virat Kohli’s brother has launched a sharp attack on Sanjay Manjrekar as the star batter’s golden run in ODIs continues. His pointed remark — ‘Does Mr Expert have some…’ — has reignited debate around criticism, credibility, and Kohli’s red-hot form.

India may have lost the three-match series to New Zealand, but Virat Kohli stood out as the sole bright spot, amassing 240 runs, which included one century and one fifty. The series outcome could have changed if Kohli had received some backing from his teammates in the final match, but it wasn't in the cards. The crowd in Indore witnessed his brilliance firsthand as the former captain scored 124 while chasing a target of 338. Throughout the three ODIs, Kohli's scores were 93, 23, and 124, and each time he crossed the 50-run mark, his fans began to troll former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar.

You might wonder why? Not long ago, Manjrekar posted a video on Instagram, criticizing the 37-year-old Kohli for retiring from Test cricket and choosing to play in the supposedly “easier” format of ODIs. This comment came during the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney, where both Steve Smith and Joe Root scored centuries for their respective teams.

Manjrekar's remarks did not sit well with many fans, and it appears they even upset Kohli's older brother, Vikas. On Sunday, as Kohli celebrated his 54th ODI century and 85th overall, Vikas took to social media to mock Manjrekar, and the screenshot has since gone viral.

He questioned whether Manjrekar had any further advice for Kohli, considering the current state of ODI cricket and how “easy” it is perceived to be. "I wonder if Mr Expert of cricket has some suggestions for the easiest form of cricket. You need to be there to do that. Anyways, as I said, Easier said than done," Vikas Kohli wrote on Threads.

In his last six ODIs, Kohli has achieved three centuries and two half-centuries. Additionally, he scored a century and a fifty while representing Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After stepping away from Test cricket, doubts arose about Kohli's motivation to compete in the 2027 ODI World Cup, with various reports indicating he might retire from international cricket following the ODI series against Australia.

In the initial two ODIs against Australia, Kohli faced a couple of ducks; nevertheless, he made a spectacular comeback by scoring an unbeaten half-century in the last match held in Sydney. Since that moment, the KING has not looked back!

Kohli is set to wear the Blue jersey again in July 2026 when India heads to England for a series of three ODIs. Before that, he will come back to India from London to participate in the IPL 2026 season, aiming to assist RCB in defending their title.

Also read| India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know