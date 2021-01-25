Hearing comparisons since 2018 but won't change my game because of Rishabh Pant: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha

The Gabba Test victory saw many heroes emerge from the injury-marred Indian squad and one of them being wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The cricketer made sure to stick till the end as he gave India the victory against Australia in the 2-1 series win Down Under.

So opening up on the growing comparisons between Wriddhiman Saha and Pant, the former said that he doesn't want to change his playing style because of how the southpaw is batting.

Saha's comment came after Pant had replaced him in the Test series in Australia. Speaking to the Times of India, Saha said that it's the team management's call to pick between him and Pant.

"I have been hearing these comparisons since 2018. I believe in doing my job and I am not worried about how Pant is batting. I don’t want to change my game because of that. It’s up to the team management to decide who will stand behind the stumps," Saha said.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player eve stressed on the fact that wicket-keeping in Test matches is a specialized job and pointed out that missed chances can completely change the match.

"There are situations when a missed chance can change the result of a match. Wicket-keeping is a specialist job, especially in Test cricket. I am not claiming to hold on to every catch that comes my way, but this is a specialist position and should remain so," Saha said.

The 36-year-old also said that he regrets his first-innings dismissal for 9 and 4 in Adelaide, which had made way for Rishabh Pant for the remainder of the series. The right-handed batsman admitted his rash shot against Mitchell Starc in the first innings.

"It was way outside off and I made a wrong choice, but in the second innings, the flick through the midwicket is something I always play. It was unfortunate that it found the fielder. That was just a bad day for us," Saha added.

After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will now face England in a four-match Test series at home, with the first Test starting on February 5.