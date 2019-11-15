Won't be given 'level of freedom and support': Graeme Smith turns down Cricket South Africa director role

After applying for the role of director for Cricket South Africa’s (CSA), former captain Graeme Smith has withdrawn his interest on Thursday.

In a statement issued on his Twitter feed, Smith said he was not confident that he would have been given the freedom to do the job on his own terms.

The 38-year-old Smith said: “I would love to have taken on the role. However, despite my obvious desire to make a difference, during the long and, at times, frustrating process over the last 10 or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes.”

Please see my statement below on the Director of Cricket role for Cricket South Africa pic.twitter.com/uuv4kjIF3j — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) November 14, 2019

The team director will report to the director of cricket, who will in turn report to chief executive Thabang Moroe.

Smith concluded his statement by saying his passion for South Africa’s cricketing fortunes remained steadfast.

“I give my heartfelt best wishes to whoever does take the role on. I will continue to support the teams and give my advice and guidance whenever I can.”

News of Smith being in line for the director's role had given hope that he would be able to transform South African cricket. Smith scored 9,265 runs in 117 Test matches, hitting 27 hundreds.