New Zealand delivered an outstanding performance to defeat South Africa in Dubai and claim victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Melie Kerr emerged as the standout player for New Zealand, leading the team with a top score of 43 runs and also taking 3 wickets for 23 runs. This remarkable performance helped the White Ferns secure a 32-run victory over South Africa, marking their first-ever win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

New Zealand, after being asked to bat first, made a solid start with Suzie Bates scoring 32 runs. Bates, who became the most capped player in the history of Women’s Internationals during the game, set the tone for the team's innings.

Despite losing wickets, New Zealand built a strong total in the middle overs, with Kerr playing a crucial role alongside Brooke Halliday, who scored 38 runs. A late contribution from Maddy Green pushed the total to 158/5, setting a challenging target for South Africa.

South Africa began their chase aggressively, with their openers providing hope for a successful run chase. However, a series of quick wickets, including a pivotal double-wicket over from Kerr that dismissed Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch, shifted the momentum in New Zealand's favor.

Rosemary Mair also made significant contributions with her 3 wickets for 25 runs, further restricting South Africa's scoring opportunities. Despite a valiant effort from the South African middle order, the target proved to be out of reach as they finished on 126/9, falling short by 32 runs.