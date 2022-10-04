Women's T20 WC 2023 fixtures out, Team India to face Pakistan on February 12; check full list

The Indian Women's cricket team will open their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan, just like the men's team will do later this month. The fixture of the Women's T20 World Cup were confirmed on Monday, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side set to take on Pakistan on February 12 in South Africa next year.
The India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Newlands, Cape Town, followed by India's second match on February 15 against West Indies Women.
Hosts South Africa will kick start the biggest ever women's tournament held in the nation, with the top 10 teams in the world bidding for the top prize.
The Proteas will play against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Newlands on February 10.
A total of 23 matches will be played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha in 15 days. The world`s best cricketers will take centre stage for a uniquely African celebration of cricket culminating in the final scheduled at Newlands Cricket Ground with the winner being crowned on February 26, 2023.
Group A includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Group B comprises England, India, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in the eighth edition of the Women`s T20 World Cup.
The final match schedule was released on Monday in a uniquely African event at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with ICC Ambassador Mithali Raj attending the launch.
10 February South Africa v Sri Lanka
11 February West Indies v England
11 February Australia v New Zealand
12 February India v Pakistan
12 February Bangladesh v Sri Lanka
13 February Ireland v England
13 February South Africa v New Zealand
14 February Australia v Bangladesh
15 February West Indies v India
15 February Pakistan v Ireland
16 February Sri Lanka v Australia
17 February New Zealand v Bangladesh
17 February West Indies v Ireland
18 February England v India
18 February South Africa v Australia
19 February Pakistan v West Indies
19 February New Zealand v Sri Lanka
20 February Ireland v India
21 February England v Pakistan
21 February South Africa v Bangladesh
With agency inputs