Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Women's T20 WC 2023 fixtures out, Team India to face Pakistan on February 12; check full list

Just like the Indian Men's team will do, the Indian Women's team will also open their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in February 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 06:51 AM IST

Women's T20 WC 2023 fixtures out, Team India to face Pakistan on February 12; check full list
Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The Indian Women's cricket team will open their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan, just like the men's team will do later this month. The fixture of the Women's T20 World Cup were confirmed on Monday, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side set to take on Pakistan on February 12 in South Africa next year. 

The India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Newlands, Cape Town, followed by India's second match on February 15 against West Indies Women. 

Hosts South Africa will kick start the biggest ever women's tournament held in the nation, with the top 10 teams in the world bidding for the top prize. 

READ| How Jasprit Bumrah's setback will hurt India at the World Cup, based on India's performance with and without him

The Proteas will play against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Newlands on February 10.

A total of 23 matches will be played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha in 15 days. The world`s best cricketers will take centre stage for a uniquely African celebration of cricket culminating in the final scheduled at Newlands Cricket Ground with the winner being crowned on February 26, 2023.

Group A includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Group B comprises England, India, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in the eighth edition of the Women`s T20 World Cup.

The final match schedule was released on Monday in a uniquely African event at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with ICC Ambassador Mithali Raj attending the launch.

READ| IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa in Indore

Check out the full list of fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa 

10 February        South Africa v Sri Lanka

11 February        West Indies v England

11 February        Australia v New Zealand 

12 February        India v Pakistan

12 February        Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

13 February        Ireland v England

13 February        South Africa v New Zealand

14 February        Australia v Bangladesh

15 February        West Indies v India

15 February        Pakistan v Ireland

16 February        Sri Lanka v Australia

17 February        New Zealand v Bangladesh

17 February        West Indies v Ireland

18 February        England v India

18 February        South Africa v Australia

19 February        Pakistan v West Indies

19 February        New Zealand v Sri Lanka

20 February        Ireland v India

21 February        England v Pakistan

21 February        South Africa v Bangladesh

With agency inputs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Step inside Liger star Vijay Deverakonda's luxurious Hyderabad home with spacious living room, sprawling garden and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 471 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.