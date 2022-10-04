Women's T20 WC 2023 fixtures out, Team India to face Pakistan on February 12; check full list

Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The Indian Women's cricket team will open their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan, just like the men's team will do later this month. The fixture of the Women's T20 World Cup were confirmed on Monday, with Harmanpreet Kaur's side set to take on Pakistan on February 12 in South Africa next year.

The India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Newlands, Cape Town, followed by India's second match on February 15 against West Indies Women.

Hosts South Africa will kick start the biggest ever women's tournament held in the nation, with the top 10 teams in the world bidding for the top prize.

The Proteas will play against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener at Newlands on February 10.

A total of 23 matches will be played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha in 15 days. The world`s best cricketers will take centre stage for a uniquely African celebration of cricket culminating in the final scheduled at Newlands Cricket Ground with the winner being crowned on February 26, 2023.

Group A includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Group B comprises England, India, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in the eighth edition of the Women`s T20 World Cup.

The final match schedule was released on Monday in a uniquely African event at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with ICC Ambassador Mithali Raj attending the launch.

Check out the full list of fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa

10 February South Africa v Sri Lanka

11 February West Indies v England

11 February Australia v New Zealand

12 February India v Pakistan

12 February Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

13 February Ireland v England

13 February South Africa v New Zealand

14 February Australia v Bangladesh

15 February West Indies v India

15 February Pakistan v Ireland

16 February Sri Lanka v Australia

17 February New Zealand v Bangladesh

17 February West Indies v Ireland

18 February England v India

18 February South Africa v Australia

19 February Pakistan v West Indies

19 February New Zealand v Sri Lanka

20 February Ireland v India

21 February England v Pakistan

21 February South Africa v Bangladesh

