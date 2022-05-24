Women's T20 Challenge VEL vs SUP: MCA Pune Stadium pitch, weather report for Velocity vs Supernovas match

MCA Stadium Pune

The second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 sees the Supernovas lock horns with the Velocity on Tuesday, May 24. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this exciting clash.

The Supernovas faced the Trailblazers in their opening game of the competition, where they pulled off a solid performance to win wide. Their captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bat first. The batsmen contributed to ending their innings on 163 runs. After this, the bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted their opposition to only 114.

The Velocity Women, on the other hand, will be playing their opening game of the tournament on Tuesday. Deepti Sharma has been handed the responsibility of leading the side as she replaces Mithali Raj in the leadership role.

Velocity vs Supernovas​ weather forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to range between 23 and 36 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

VEL vs SUP - Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune pitch report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Velocity vs Supernovas​ Probable Playing XI

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Shivali Shinde (wk), Kate Cross, Radha Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Simran Bahadur

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh.