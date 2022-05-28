Women's T20 Challenge SUP vs VEL: MCA Pune Stadium pitch and weather report for Supernovas vs Velocity match

The final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 is set to take place between Supernovas and Velocity on 28th May at MCA Stadium, Pune. All the 3 teams won 1 match but with better net run rate Supernovas and Velocity took the top 2 spots and they will face each other in the finals.
It will be the second straight final appearance for Supernovas. In the 2020 edition, they lost the final game to Trailblazers by 16 runs. Both the teams would be hoping to deliver a similar performance as they have done in their last 2 matches.
Scattered clouds are expected to hover on the match day and the temperature is expected to be around 28°C.
VEL vs SUP - Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune pitch report
The MCA stadium offers a good surface for the batters. Spinners get some help from the pitch in the later part of the match. The average score is around 158.
VEL vs SUP probable playing XI
Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Shivali Shinde (wk), Kate Cross, Radha Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Simran Bahadur
Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh.