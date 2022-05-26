Women's T20 Challenge: Deepti Sharma's Velocity qualify for final despite Trailblazers' 16-run win

Velocity qualify for final of Women's T20 challenge 2022

Deepti Sharma-led Velocity qualified for the final of the Women's T20 challenge despite suffering a 16-run defeat at the hands of Trailblazers.

Chasing a humungous total of 191 runs, highest in the history of the Women's T20 challenge, Velocity could only muster up 174 runs for the loss of nine wickets, but they did just enough to reach the final, at the expense of the defending champs, Trailblazers who had an inferior net run rate than Velocity.

Velocity will now face off against the Supernovas in the summit clash of this edition of the Women's T20 challenge, on Saturday, May 28.

Trailblazers posted a challenging 190 for five after being sent into bat. Sabbhineni Meghana top-scored with 73 off 47 balls, while Jemimah Rodrigues made a 44-ball 66.

Simran Bahadur picked up two wickets for 31 runs in three overs for Velocity. Chasing Velocity were restricted to 174 for nine. Kiran Prabhu Navgire top-scored for Velocity with a 34-ball 69.

Poonam Yadav (2/33) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/44) picked up two wickets apiece for the Trailblazers.

