Womenâ€™s cricket finally resumes amidst COVID19 â€“ England beat West Indies in T20I

Women’s cricket had taken a total backseat due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following the end of the ICC Women’s World T20 in March, there was no action until September as the coronavirus pandemic stalled cricketing action all over the globe. A tri-series involving England, South Africa and India was supposed to have been played in July but South Africa and India did not get the travel clearance. However, women’s cricket finally resumed on Monday with England taking on the West Indies in a T20I in Derby.

Played in the bio-bubble and behind closed doors, England squared off against West Indies and it was the hosts who chose to bat. Tammy Beaumont was on fire as she smashed a magnificent 62 off 49 balls which included nine fours and one six. Heather Knight and Amy Allen Jones made some valuable contributions as England reached 163/8, with Shakera Selman taking three wickets.

Dottin shows who is the boss

Deandra Dottin, reknowned for her power hitting, kept West Indies in the hunt after England bowled with discipline. Dottin was the only batter to reach double figures as other key players like Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor fell cheaply. Natalie Sciver and Sohie Ecclestone were the stars with two wickets apiece, with Ecclestone taking the wicket of Dottin for 69. However, West Indies fell short of the target but it was a welcome comeback for women’s cricket whose popularity and momentum have taken a big hit due to the pandemic.

This is a five-match T20I series that will be played until September 30. All the matches will be played at the County Ground in Derby.