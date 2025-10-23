FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's sensational 2025 continues, breaks multiple records with century against New Zealand

Smriti Mandhana’s dream run in 2025 continues as the Indian opener smashes a record-breaking century against New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup. With this knock, Mandhana breaks multiple world records, further cementing her status as one of the greatest batters in women’s cricket history.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 08:02 PM IST

Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's sensational 2025 continues, breaks multiple records with century against New Zealand
India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana has continued her remarkable performance in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, delivering a stunning century against New Zealand and further solidifying her legacy in cricket history. Her impressive innings of 109 runs off 95 balls not only propelled India to a dominant position but also enabled her to break and equal numerous long-standing records in women’s cricket.

Thanks to this century, the left-handed batter now ranks second on the list for the most ODI centuries in women's cricket, surpassing New Zealand's Suzie Bates. Mandhana has achieved 14 ODI centuries, placing her just behind Meg Lanning, who retired from international cricket after amassing 15 centuries.

This century marks Mandhana's fifth in 2025, tying her for the most centuries in a calendar year with South Africa's Tazmin Brits, who coincidentally also scored five centuries in 2025.

Additionally, this was Mandhana's third World Cup century, making her the Indian player with the most World Cup centuries, alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian vice-captain previously set the record for the most runs scored in a single calendar year, breaking a 28-year-old record held by Australia’s Belinda Clark.

Mandhana has also become the highest run-scoring opener in Women’s ODI history, surpassing New Zealand great Suzie Bates’ total of 5,088 runs — achieving this in 20 fewer innings.

Moreover, Mandhana set a new world record for the most sixes in Women’s ODIs within a single calendar year, hitting her 29th six of 2025 to break Lizelle Lee’s previous record of 28 sixes in 2017.

Together with her opening partner Pratika Rawal, Mandhana established a remarkable 212-run opening partnership, the highest ever for India in a Women’s World Cup match, exceeding the previous record of 175 runs set by Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut in 2013.

Also read| Does Smriti Mandhana earn as much as Virat Kohli? Breaking down salary difference between India's women and men cricketers

Also read| Does Smriti Mandhana earn as much as Virat Kohli? Breaking down salary difference between India's women and men cricketers
