Women's World Cup matches moved out of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium after stampede fiasco; THIS city to host semi-final, final

Bengaluru was set to kick off the tournament on September 30 with a match between the host nation India and Sri Lanka, followed by the clash on October 3 featuring England and South Africa, the encounter on October 26 between India and Bangladesh, as well as the second semi-final and the final.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday that the venue for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup has been changed. Five matches that were initially set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, including the opening match and a possible final, will now be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This venue alteration comes after the Karnataka cricket association was unable to obtain the required approvals from the state police to host events at the renowned stadium, following a tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s celebrations after their IPL 2025 final victory in June.

The tournament will still take place from 30 September to 2 November, with Navi Mumbai now included as one of the five venues for this prestigious 50-over event.

Bengaluru was originally slated to host five matches, which included the opening match on 30 September, a semi-final, and potentially the final. Instead, Guwahati will now host the tournament opener featuring India against Sri Lanka on that same date.

This decision comes after the cabinet approved the findings of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission, which labeled the stadium as “fundamentally unsafe” for large events. This commission was set up to investigate the stampede that occurred during the IPL victory celebrations outside the stadium, resulting in 11 fatalities and over 50 injuries.

The ICC has chosen not to provide further details, referring to the BCCI’s classification of the stadium as unavailable for matches.

“Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru as one of the five venues for the eight-team tournament that commences on 30 September due to the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,” the ICC said in a statement.

The final is now scheduled to take place in Navi Mumbai, unless Pakistan makes it to the championship match. According to the ICC’s hybrid model, if Pakistan qualifies, the final will be held at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has seen enthusiastic crowds for women’s matches, including the Women’s Premier League and various bilateral series in recent years. A total of eight teams will participate in the tournament, which was last claimed by Australia.

Full schedule of Women's World Cup 2025

30 September 2025: India vs Sri Lanka – Guwahati

1 October 2025: Australia vs New Zealand – Indore

2 October 2025: Bangladesh vs Pakistan – Colombo

3 October 2025: England vs South Africa – Guwahati

4 October 2025: Australia vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

5 October 2025: India vs Pakistan – Colombo

6 October 2025: New Zealand vs South Africa – Indore

7 October 2025: England vs Bangladesh – Guwahati

8 October 2025: Australia vs Pakistan – Colombo

9 October 2025: India vs South Africa – Vizag

10 October 2025: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Guwahati

11 October 2025: England vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

12 October 2025: India vs Australia – Vizag

13 October 2025: South Africa vs Bangladesh – Vizag

14 October 2025: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

15 October 2025: England vs Pakistan – Colombo

16 October 2025: Australia vs Bangladesh – Vizag

17 October 2025: South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

18 October 2025: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Colombo

19 October 2025: India vs England – Indore

20 October 2025: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Navi Mumbai

21 October 2025: South Africa vs Pakistan – Colombo

22 October 2025: Australia vs England – Indore

23 October 2025: India vs New Zealand – Navi Mumbai

24 October 2025: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

25 October 2025: Australia vs South Africa – Indore

26 October 2025: England vs New Zealand – Vizag

26 October 2025: India vs Bangladesh – Navi Mumbai

Knockouts

29 October 2025: Semi-final 1 – Guwahati/Colombo

30 October 2025: Semi-final 2 – Navi Mumbai

2 November 2025: Final – Colombo/Navi Mumbai

